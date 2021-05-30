CIRCLEVILLE — The Eleanor M. Tootle Scholarship Committee recently awarded nine one-year scholarships to Pickaway and Ross County graduating seniors, each in the amount of $4,500.
Eleanor McDill Tootle was born in Wayne Township, Pickaway County, and was the graduate of Circleville High School and a longtime kindergarten teacher in the Chillicothe school system.
She was a Ross County resident with family in Pickaway County and directed at her death that one-year scholarships be awarded to worthy Ross and Pickaway County students. The scholarship committee of educators, family and friends, determined the recipients with guidelines that were created by Eleanor Tootle.
The recipients of this year’s scholarships are: Gretchen Search, of Circleville High School; Karoline Pees, of Teays Valley High School; Sydney Spires; of Logan Elm High School; Jack Latham, of Westfall High School; Reese Hartsaugh, of Zane Trace High School; Develen Spradlin, of Paint Valley High School; Abigail Pendell, of Chillicothe High School; Joseph Orr, or Unioto High School; and Jacob Shipley, of Adena High School.