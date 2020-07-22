CIRCLEVILLE — The Eleanor M. Tootle Scholarship Committee recently awarded 12 one-year scholarships to Pickaway and Ross County graduating seniors, each in the amount of $9,900.
Eleanor McDill Tootle was born in Wayne Township, Pickaway County, and was a graduate of Circleville High School and a longtime Kindergarten teacher in the Chillicothe School System.
She was a Ross County resident with family in Pickaway County and directed at her death that one year scholarships be awarded to worth Ross and Pickaway County students. The scholarship committee of educators, family and friends determined the recipients with guidelines that were created by Eleanor Tootle.
The recipients of this year’s scholarship are: Benjamin D.C. Ewry, Paint Valley High School; Madison Davis, Adena High School; Lauryn T. Ware, Southeastern High School; Elizabeth Coffey, Chillicothe High School; Maylee L. Brower, Zane Trace High School; Neysea M. Edwards, Unioto High School; Nathasha R. Phillips; Logan Elm High School; Jacob M. Hawkes, Westfall High School; Peyton Perini, Circleville High School; Halley S. Stone, New Hope Christian School; Haley A. Evans, Teays Valley High School; and Megan Shiltz. Huntington High School.