ST.LOUIS, Missouri — The National Council on Youth Leadership conference was held at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Parker Hamilton from Teays Valley was one of five local high school leaders that attended the conference. Hamilton was named “2019 National Male Youth Leader of the Year” receiving a $1000 scholarship and Gracieanne Gray from Logan Elm was named a $200 Finalist Scholarship winner at the closing awards ceremonies.
The all-expense paid trips to attend the National Council on Youth Leadership conference at Washington University were sponsored by the local Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership. Also attending the gathering were Circleville’s Peyton Perini, Westfall’s Jacob Hawkes and Halley Stone from the New Hope Christian Academy. These local students were joined by other accomplished youth leaders from across the nation with diverse backgrounds at the four-day event called, “Town Meeting on Tomorrow.” This meeting was designed to bring youth leaders together with the hope of inspiring youth to service, excellence and outstanding performance by reinforcing active leadership as the key to meeting tomorrow’s needs.
These students were able to attend the all-expense paid conference, have a photo salute and win local scholarship money because of the generosity of patron sponsors who invested in the leaders of tomorrow. Patrons for the Pickaway County scholarships and the national conference were American Legion Post 134, BHM CPA Group, Circleville Rotary, Accurate Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, Defenbaugh, Wise, Schoedinger Funeral Services, GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sunrise Rotary, Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund, Hummel and Plum Insurance Agency, Hummel and Plum Life Insurance Agency, Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Vinton County National Banks, Anderson Insurance Group, Amvets Post 2256, Four J Properties, Healthcare Logistics, Kiwanis Club of Ashville, Logan Elm Education Foundation, New Hope Christian Academy, Starkey Fund for Youth, The Savings Bank, VFW Post 3331, Kiwanis Club of Circleville, Schieber Family Pharmacy, Roese Brothers Paving, Wellman Funeral Home, Wellman Monument Company and the VFW Charities of Ohio.
New patrons for 2020 are being accepted now to help support the investment of Pickaway County youth by contacting jrval@frontier.com for information.