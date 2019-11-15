TV East Middle School receives TVEF Grant

ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Educational Foundation awarded a $560 grant to Teays Valley East Middle School seventh grade language arts teacher Courtney Gonder to take the students from the “Creative Writers” after school writing group to the Thurber House in Columbus.
The Thurber House mentors young writers and provides them with strategies and skills to help build their writing career.
“On behalf of all my creative writers, we would like to send a huge thank you to the Foundation. My writers are so excited to develop their writing craft and learn from professional writers,” Gonder said.
“We will embark on our Thurber House field trip in January, and cannot wait to watch some live performances from their renowned professionals and get to tour the infamous Thurber House. Thank you for giving our writers this once in a lifetime opportunity.”