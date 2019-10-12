ASHVILLE — The eighth grade Teays Valley East Middle School girls volleyball team finished the season undefeated and won the MSL championship for the second year in a row as a team.
Highlights from the season:
• Finished the season 19-0 — the first undefeated volleyball team at East
• First East volleyball team too win back to back volleyball MSL championships
• Only lost one set the entire season
"This was an amazing group to coach because they had positive attitudes, worked together and had chemistry on and off the court. One special thing about this group of girls is that they would keep their composure if we did ever get down. They were resilient and could bounce back. I had several girls who could play all the way around the court, and that is a special thing on a volleyball team. I could count on all 10 of my players to contribute to the team, and I loved coaching each and every player and watching them grow and improve," said head coach Amy Horsley.