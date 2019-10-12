ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Educational Foundation recently awarded a $525 grant to Teays Valley High School social studies teacher, Spencer Young, to purchase a device called Google Cardboard, which acts as an alternative to 3D virtual reality goggles.
"I would love to thank the Teays Valley Educational Foundation for the opportunity to purchase Google 3D Goggles for my students. Paired with a free app called Google Expedition, these goggles will allow my students to travel the country and world without leaving the classroom. Students can go on a guided tour of Philadelphia while learning about U.S. founding documents, or go to Washington D.C. to get a view from the top of the Washington Monument," Young said.
"While wearing the goggles, students can click on pieces of information that will inform them on what they look at while they feel like they are actually there. Students will have the opportunity to go wherever they want around the world and I really hope it inspires them to make an effort to leave central Ohio and get there one day. Thank you TVEF."