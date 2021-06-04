ASHVILLE — Hayleigh Kaitlin Burns from Teays Valley High School was the recipient of the first-annual Roy H. Huffer Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Burns' transcripts and personal letter impressed the committee as it embodied the character and hard work that Roy valued and lived every day. Mr. Huffer was a life-long member of Circleville and Pickaway County and believed in giving back to his community.
Roy practiced law in Circleville for 55 years and represented the people of Pickaway County as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 1965-1967. He was elected as prosecuting attorney and served from 1969 to 1972.
Roy believed in giving back to his community, both publicly as an elected official and privately as a member of many organizations that supported Circleville and the surrounding area.
The scholarship was offered to high school seniors from Logan Elm, Teays Valley, Circleville and Westfall high schools. Presented by Roy and Marilyn Huffer’s daughter, Cindy Kiener, the $1,000 scholarship was created to continue the philanthropy he believed helped his beloved community and its citizens.
“My Dad was a compassionate man and felt it was important to provide help and support to those who worked hard every day as they pursued their goals,” said Kiener.
“He would love that Hayleigh is our recipient and we, his family, are proud to honor him in this way.”
Burns was Valedictorian of the Teays Valley class of 2021 with a 4.630 GPA. She will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall to study biology while concentrating on pre-medicine.