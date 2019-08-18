CIRCLEVILLE — A late-Saturday night accident claimed the lives of an Ashville teenager and a Pickerington woman, who authorities suspect was driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23.
Dead are Joshua Fyffe Jr., 17 of Ashville and Carol J. Fowler, 56 of Pickerington, in the accident that occurred south of the North Court Street exit off the highway at 10:42 p.m. U.S. Route 23 south was shut down at state Route 316 in South Bloomfield.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper from the Circleville Post was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 23 south when he was struck by Fowler's northbound vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction along the highway in the southbound lanes.
The trooper activated his overhead lights in an attempt to capture the attention of the wrong-way driver. Before the trooper had time to catch the wrong-way driver, the wrong-way vehicle had struck two other vehicles head-on.
Fyffe was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger in the Ford Fiesta,, Vladyslav Gaidai, 17, also of Ashville was flown by Survival Flight to Grant Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Fowler, 56 of Pickerington, and driving a four-door Subaru, was transported to Berger Hospital where she died. A passenger in the third vehicle struck was transported to Berger Hospital where he was treated and released. The other three occupants in that vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
It is unclear at this time where the northbound Fowler entered into the southbound lanes and what caused her to do so.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the crash investigation, The Circleville Post was assisted by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department and ODOT.