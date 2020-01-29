WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
The following students from your area were named to the Dean's List for fall 2019: Abigail Genders, of Circleville, and Harlie Keith, of Mount Sterling.