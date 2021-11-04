CIRCLEVILLE — On Nov. 10-11, Ohio Christian University is to host R.E. Addison, Class of 2021, on campus after the release of his book, "Yeshua's Thief." Set in 28 A.D., "Yeshua’s Thief" is the story of the family of a thief on the cross who was forgiven. It is a story of sacrifice, redemption and romance.
Ohio Christian University President Jon Kulaga states, “being able to celebrate the success of our students is a joy and a privilege. R.E. is fulfilling his calling as a pastor, enjoying success as a husband and father and now as a writer. Ohio Christian University’s Christ-centered model of education is written to help people flourish as they were designed, living life to their fullest while bringing glory to our God.”
Addison's visit to campus will include small events for all members of the OCU community. Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., R.E. will read a portion of the novel and sign copies in Detty Chapel.
This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Additional information about the event can be viewed on the "Yeshua's Thief" book signing event page. Attendees will receive a special gift from the author as a souvenir.
R.E. Addison is an assistant pastor in South Florida. He and his wife, Blanca, have two children, Ryan and Karlie.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and religion from Palm Beach Atlantic University and a Master of Business Administration from Ohio Christian University. He has written many plays, including "Yeshua’s Thief the Musical" and "Bamboozling Scrooge," which will be adapted into a book later in 2022.
There are plans for the subsequent novels, "Yeshua’s Slave" and "Yeshua’s Way."
Addison's book is published by Morgan James Publishing and went on sale on Nov. 2.
For more information please contact mblanton@ohiochristian.edu or 740-477-4506.
Another OCU graduate, Elizabeth G. Fox, newly published her book, "The Key."
"The Key" is a heartwarming tale of personal growth and faith. "The Key" is the creation of published author Fox, a native of Ohio, who grew up on a 50-acre farm and carries a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Christian University.
Fox shared, "Jack is a 16-year-old boy who has been hurt in the past. He holds a grudge against his father for leaving and assumes his reasoning."
"The Key," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Fox is a charming fiction with important lessons layered within a thoughtful tale of overcoming anger to find understanding.
"After walking through a door that appears out of nowhere, he suddenly finds himself sucked into the past. Unbeknownst to him, he discovers himself on a journey of learning forgiveness with the very person he holds a grudge against," Fox said of her book's story character, Jack.
"While walking a mile in his dad's shoes, he gains perspective and is able to understand his father a little better. The vital lesson — forgiveness is freeing, and you shouldn't assume to understand someone until you know the full story. Only then will you be able to understand their choices. There could be more going on than you realize. Jack learns the hard way that there is always more than on side to a story..."
Fox's new book is an interesting coming-of-age story of a teenage boy who learns not everything is as it seems.
With a touch of fantasy and addable characters, Fox presents an enjoyable fiction that will have readers of any age or background engaged from the start.
You can view the synopsis of "The Key" on Youtube. Consumers can purchase "The Key" on Amazon or at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or Apple iTunes or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Key," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.