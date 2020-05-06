ATHENS — Seth Yates, of Circleville, Ohio, and Jacob N. O’Day, of Orient, Ohio, were among the students who received a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at the college’s April 18 degree conferral.
In 2015, Dr. Yates earned a B.S. in biology/molecular and cellular biology from Cedarville University and is a 2011 graduate of Logan Elm High School in Circleville. After graduation, Dr. Yates will begin a residency in family Medicine at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.
O’Day is the child of Scott and Velvet O'Day, of Orient. In 2015, Dr. O'Day earned a B.A. in biology and trumpet performance from Ohio Wesleyan University, and is a 2011 graduate of Westfall High School in Williamsport, Ohio. After graduation, Dr. O'Day will begin a residency in family medicine at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin, Ohio.
The 2020 graduating class was the 41st to graduate from the Heritage College, which was created by the Ohio Legislature in 1975, and is the only institution in the state accredited to educate osteopathic physicians.
The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine is a leader in training dedicated primary care physicians who are prepared to address the most pervasive medical needs in the state and the nation. Approximately 50 percent of Heritage College alumni practice in primary care and nearly 60 percent practice in Ohio.