CHILLICOTHE — The Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education has named Pickaway-Ross Career & Technical Center’s Tea McCaulla and Donna Patrick as the recipients of the 2021 Ohio ACTE Outstanding Educator in Community Service Award.
McCaulla is an English teacher and Patrick is the cosmetology instructor. Both joined the career center in 2015.
In the nomination, the pair’s collaborative nature was cited: McCaulla brought her passion for recognizing veterans through the Veterans History Project to the campus and Patrick initiated Career-Tech Kids Day, a free half-day career camp for second- through eighth-graders.
“Each woman has worked to help the other with these projects. For several years, the women were SkillsUSA co-advisors and under their guidance, chapter members created a healing garden at the Chillicothe VA. The garden includes multiple benches made by students in our programs,” the nominator wrote.
Superintendent Dennis Franks said when he hired McCaulla and Patrick, he knew each was a strong teacher in her respective subject. But he especially appreciates what they give back.
“Tea and Donna exemplify what all quality career-technical education teachers do, get involved in their community and make a difference in the lives of all the students they impact and influence,” Franks said.
McCaulla and Patrick will be presented with their award at the Ohio ACTE Annual Conference in July.