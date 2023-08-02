Sturgeon Moon

Tuesday night’s full supermoon, dubbed a Sturgeon Moon, was one of two for August something that happens once every couple of years.

 Photo by Jane Shaw

August skies feature two gigantic supermoons that are a joy to see whether you are stargazing, howling at the moon or jogging along a scenic river before sunrise.    


  
