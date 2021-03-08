CIRCLEVILLE — McDowell Exchange School is proud to announce that two seventh graders had artwork accepted in juried state shows sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association.
Kaylee Ross, daughter of Stephen and Holly Ross, of Laurelville, had her zentangle pumpkin drawing chosen for the 41st Annual Young People’s Art Exhibition.
Jayden Acker, son of Jason and Brooke Acker, of Adelphi, had his zentangle pumpkin drawing chosen for the 41st Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition.
Only 81 student artworks from all over the state were accepted for both of these juried shows. Due to COVID-19, both exhibition receptions will be held virtually.
The link for the YPAE Virtual Reception and Exhibition is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0gCcin_eQY. The link for the YAM Virtual Reception and Exhibition is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4pUH1bGqnY.