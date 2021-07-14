CIRCLEVILLE — More and more students are getting announced by their respective universities for their academic achievements in the spring semester as names have been released for President's List and Dean's List honors at the University of Findlay and Youngstown State University.
The dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include: Daniel Fairchild, of Groveport; Kyla Snow, of Canal Winchester; McKayla Swackhammer, of Circleville; Abigail Tooill, of Amanda; and Caroline Winter, of Ashville.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.
Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master's degrees, and five doctoral degrees.
More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the university is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.
The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the President's List for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average during spring semester 2021.
To be eligible for the President's List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.
The local students include: Joshua Hill, a criminal justice major, of Amanda; Hannah Olger, a criminal justice major, of Canal Winchester; and Tonya Ratliff, a nursing RN to BSN major, of Canal Winchester.
The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021:
• Colin Clark, a business administration major, of Circleville;
• Joshua Hill, a criminal justice major, of Amanda;
• Hannah Olger, a criminal justice major, of Canal Winchester; and
• Tonya Ratliff, a nursing RN to BSN major, of Canal Winchester.
Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.
As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders.
Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations.
The beautiful 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation. For more information, visit www.ysu.edu.