FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019 - 2020.
The University is planning to hold an in-person commencement event in the fall, when it is safe according to state and local health guidelines. Students will be invited to walk in the ceremony along with fellow graduates. More than 1,000 graduates earned doctoral, master's, bachelor's or associate degrees for the academic year 2019-2020.
Local students include:
• Matthew Allen, of Circleville, received the following: Bachelor of Arts in social work.
• Cameron Bruce, of Canal Winchester, received the following: Bachelor of Science in business management and human resource management.
• Alyssa Grant, of Groveport, received the following: Master of Occupational Therapy.
• Linda Harrison, of Commercial Point, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.
• Kelsey Kohler, of Circleville, received the following: Master of Science in environmental, safety and health management.
• Schylar McClure, of Canal Winchester, received the following: Bachelor of Science in animal science. McClure graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.
• Julia Thompson, of Orient, received the following: Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Sarah Woolever, of Groveport, received the following: Master of Occupational Therapy.