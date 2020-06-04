CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County has awarded five $500 scholarships to Pickaway County high school seniors as a part of its 2020 Dale Thomas Community Impact Initiative.
Circleville High School’s Peyton Perini, Logan Elm High School’s Sydney Reeser, New Hope Christian Academy’s Halley Stone, Teays Valley High School’s Parker Hamilton and Westfall High School’s Josie Williams were named the five winners of the inaugural United Way scholarship.
Each year, the United Way of Pickaway County launches a community-wide search for the Community Impact Maker of the Year in the county. This past year, Mr. Dale Thomas was named the first-ever winner of the award and the corresponding high school scholarships were named in his honor for the Class of 2020 applicants.
Winners demonstrated personal excellence through volunteer service to the Pickaway County community, received high praise from community and school references, demonstrated strong academic ability and commitment to achievement with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and spoke to United Way pillars of health, education, income support and safety net within their community in submitted essay responses.