CHILLICOTHE — Kenworth Truck Company recently presented United Way of Ross County with donations toward the 2019/2020 Annual Campaign.
The employees of Kenworth Truck Company donated $108,535, collected during Kenworth Truck Company’s employee campaign. Additionally, the PACCAR Foundation provided a grant of $250,000, making the total contribution to United Way of Ross County from PACCAR/Kenworth Truck Company employees, $358,535.
“We are incredibly appreciative of the employees and leadership team at Kenworth Truck Company and PACCAR”, says S. Kim Jones, chairperson of the Board of Directors, United Way of Ross County.
Jones adds, “It is because of the generous support of area businesses like Kenworth Truck Company and individuals, that United Way of Ross County can continue its work, offering amazing programs and support to the residents of the Ross County community.”
The presentation occurred at the United Way of Ross County’s monthly Campaign Committee meeting, attended by Campaign Division Chairs and members of the United Way of Ross County Board of Directors.
“I am overwhelmed by the support of PACCAR and the committed employees of Kenworth Truck Company”, says Rick W. Smith Sr., president and CEO, United Way of Ross County.
Smith says, “With these donations, we are moving closer to reaching our 2019-2020 Campaign Goal of $625,000, but we are still not there. The Campaign concludes on April 30. We are nearly $70,000 short of the finish line. We need the help of every business and resident of Ross County to reach our goal. Money raised allows United Way of Ross County to continue to support area non-profits that work to meet the needs of the community. It also allows United Way of Ross County to continue to offer valuable community support programs and resources like 211, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Map Your Future, and Success By Six Kindergarten Boot Camp. We would not be able to continue our current level of support if we miss our goal of $625,000.”