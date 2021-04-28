CIRCLEVILLE — Looking for things to do in Pickaway County? The Pickaway County Visitor's Bureau has provided a list of upcoming events in the county.
Sip a wine slushy and shop spring plants, outdoor essentials and more at family-owned Rhoads Garden Center. It’s never too early to shop for Mother’s Day.
Get outside and learn some area history by visiting Logan Elm Memorial State Park. The park has a number of historical monuments and plaques related to that time and history and can be seen as you walk through the park
Final weekend! Support local art at ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle at their current show on display, Medieval to Modern: Fashion From Art — Scholarship Exhibition, which runs through April 25. The gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Explore the wares of local crafters and collectors at Pickaway Craft Mall. They have a new expansion located next door to their original location, making it a great place to spend an afternoon.
Enjoy delicious pizza, wings, subs and more at Ashbrook Distillery in Ashville. They also feature various specials throughout the week, including Tacos on Tuesdays.
Gather up a team for the Annual Chamber Night Golf Outing on May 14. This event is sponsored by Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce and features glow in the dark golf bars, glow sticks, dinner and a chance auction. Learn more by calling 740-474-4923.