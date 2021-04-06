CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Library has updated its hours of operation, effective immediately.
The Main Library in Circleville is open to the public seven days a week, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Younkin Branch Library in Ashville is open to the public five days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Patrons entering the building will have one hour of access and be required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth. Social distance is also requested.
Window and curbside service will remain available, including for patrons who for medical reasons cannot wear a mask.
Library materials are quarantined for four days upon return before being available to check out. The library is not accepting donated items at this time.
The public meeting rooms are available at the Main Library for groups of 10 or less during regular library hours.
Library programs will be online via the website or Facebook. Online services continue to be available 24 hours a day with your library card, including OverDrive/Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy. Assistance using these services is available during typical business hours in person or via phone or email at info@pickawaylib.org.