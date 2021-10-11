CHILLICOTHE — VA Caregiver Support Programs are available nationwide because VA knows that caregivers play an important role in caring for our nation’s heroes at home and in the community.
This VA program also includes the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) and the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
Through the VA Caregiver Support Program, staff can provide clinical support to veterans based on the caregiver’s needs and requests. This support may include coaching, supportive counseling, support groups or skills training.
The PGCSS can also assist in identifying ways to decrease caregiver burden and anxiety to better manage frustrations and stress, help the caregiver best manage challenging behaviors or concerns by enhancing problem solving sills and connect caregivers with VA and community benefits and services.
The PGCSS provides services to caregivers of veterans of all era enrolled in VA healthcare.
In addition to the PGCSS, the PCAFC offers additional enhanced clinical support and benefits for caregivers of eligible veterans who are seriously injured with a service-connected rating of 70 percent or higher.
This program expanded under the Mission Act of 2018. Under phase one of the expansion, the veteran had to incur their injury on or after Sept. 11, 2001; or on or before May 7, 1975.
Phase two of the expansion will be effective in October 2022 and will open eligibility to veterans who incurred their injury after May 7, 1975 and before Sept. 11, 2001. Eligible caregivers may receive a stipend allowance, CHAMP VA Health Insurance, beneficiary travel, VA mental health services, respite, education and training, among other benefits.
Veterans and caregivers with questions about the VA Caregiver Support Program, PGCSS or PCAFC can call (740) 773-1141, extension 11908, or visit www.caregiver.va.gov.
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
Visit the Chillicothe VA webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe) and follow on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).