CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center announced it has expanded opportunities for veterans enrolled in the VA health care system to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult and continued partnerships with private-sector companies facilitated by the VA’s Secretary's Center for Strategic Partnerships.
This effort is to ensure all veterans, regardless of where they live, have convenient access to VA care and these initiatives do just that.
“During the pandemic, VA’s telehealth services have been of critical importance, enhancing options for veterans in southeastern Ohio to connect with the high-quality care they deserve,” said David Sparks, Connected Care Business Manager.
“VA’s Digital Divide Consult assists qualifying veterans who do not have the internet or technology needed to access telehealth services from home by loaning them internet-connected devices or helping them apply for federal subsidies to meet their technology needs.”
Since January 2021, Chillicothe VA has conducted 8,774 video telehealth visits into veterans’ homes. Nationally, VA regularly provides over 41,000 video telehealth visits into veterans’ homes on a typical single business day, exceeding the number of visits VA previously offered over an entire month.
Visit VA Video Connect at the VA App Store (mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect) and VA Office of Connected Care (connectedcare.va.gov) for information about VA telehealth. Veterans interested in scheduling a telehealth visit, in need of assistance with technology and connectivity or interested in a Digital Divide Consult should talk to their VA healthcare provider or team.
To learn more about the Chilicothe VA’s virtual healthcare programs, contact the Telehealth/Connected Care Program Office, at 740-773-1141, ext. 16318 or 17516.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit online (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow on Facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and Twitter (@chillicothevamc).
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.