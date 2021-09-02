CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) continue to adjust to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. These changes are in an effort to protect the veterans we serve and minimize the risk of exposure to the virus.
As part of this effort, traffic flow onto the Chillicothe VA campus will be shifted to a single-entry access effective Wednesday, Sept. 1, until further notice. The facility’s north entrance will be closed and access to the VA will flow from the south and west gates to Cleveland Avenue.
Those entering the VA’s facility will be required to complete a drive-thru screening process on Cleveland Avenue prior to continuing onto the campus. The golf course and VA Memorial Stadium can be accessed via Cleveland Avenue.
To speed up this screening process, veterans, caregivers and general public are encouraged to utilize one of the following COVID screening options:
• Text “Screen” to 53079.
• Use your cell phone camera to scan the following QR code.
• Visit the screening tool website at: www.va.gov/covid19screen
Once the screening questions are completed, show your cell phone screen at the screening station on the VA campus.
General thru traffic will be able to use the south and west gates without going through the screening check point.
What can you do to protect yourself and others? Take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Masks continue to be required inside VA buildings and outside when social distancing is not possible. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted inside buildings.
If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call your healthcare provider. Veterans can call the VA, 740-773-1141, extension 15575, for guidance.
For information regarding what to know, what to do and how VA is responding: https://go.usa.gov/xdMYt
More information for veterans: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/
For more information about the coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.