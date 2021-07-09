ASHVILLE — Virgie Vause was born 100 years ago this week. On July 8, 1921, Virgie Lee Six Vause was born at her childhood home in Ashville, Ohio.
Virgie started grade school at Walnut Elementary and then moved to Ashville, where she graduated high school in 1939. She met her future husband while in high school, in 1938. Growing up, she enjoyed riding the train from Ashville to Circleville, getting nickel ice cream on Children’s Day at the church and going to the movies in Circleville with her mother for 25 cents.
In 1945, she married a farmer, Joe Vause, at the Ashville Methodist Church. They enjoyed their honeymoon in Dayton. He raised hogs, cattle and crops. They also had a farm in Beaver, Ohio for a few years.
Virgie and Joe remained together for 62 years as husband and wife until Joe’s death in 2007. Together, they had two children, Lucy and Ben Vause. Virgie is a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt.
As a young person, she was very athletic. She played volleyball, ran track and was an all-county guard in basketball in 1938. Before retiring in 1981, Virgie worked at the Citizen’s Bank, as a cook at Duvall Elementary, she was a secretary at Ashville Elementary and a clerk custodian secretary at Teays Valley.
Virgie was raised in church and is an active member of Village Chapel Church in Ashville. When asked about her secret to living 100 years, Virgie said, “I just wake up every day and praise the Lord. I try to do the right thing, and love people. The love of God has kept me going.”
Virgie volunteered as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, she taught Sunday School and Children’s Church.
There is a lot that happens in a century of living. Virgie has witnessed wars, the moon landing, the invention of indoor plumbing and the flat screen television. But when asked about all the changes she has observed over time, she said nothing has surprised her. The best invention as she puts it, was the one-story house.