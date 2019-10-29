LOGAN — Those participating in this year’s Veterans Day Parade should note there is a new lineup venue. This year, the parade will line up at the Hocking County Fairgrounds from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
“Letters From Home — Support For Our Veterans” is the theme for the parade with Korean War veterans as the grand marshals.
The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. From the Hocking County Fairgrounds, the parade will travel Homer Avenue to Main Street and proceed to Gallagher Avenue to the Dollar General parking lot/Job and Family Services.
There will be a dinner hosted at AMVEST by AMVET Auxiliary after the parade for veterans and family members from 4 to 6 p.m.
Anyone wishing to be in the parade or sign up for grand marshal contact Phil Lightfoot at 740-603-3758 or ncaablue@yahoo.com.
Parade applications must be received no later than Nov. 8.
Judging will be at 2:30 p.m.; prizes are first place, $100; second, $75; and third, $50.
The following day, the Veterans Day services in Downtown Logan will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at the gazebo in Worthington Park.
Brian Briening, Air Force retired, will be the emcee. Guest speaker for the ceremony is Kyle McDaniel, U.S. Army; Major Cole and M-Sgt. Landis will lay the wreath during the ceremony. Hocking County Honor Guard will fire a volley of three followed by TAPS.
Lunch will follow at noon at the American Legion Post 78, and is open to the public.
For further information, contact Lightfoot at 740-603-3758.