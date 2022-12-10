Videkovich Re-elected Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee

COLUMBUS - Michael Videkovich of Ashville has been elected to his third three-year term to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation board of trustees.
As a trustee, he will represent Farm Bureau members in Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway and Ross counties. As one of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 26 trustees, he will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization.
Videkovich and his wife, Kim, farm with her parents raising corn, soybeans, wheat, forage crops and beef cattle. A 19-year Pickaway County Farm Bureau member, he has served as its president and vice president, on its public policy committee and as a board member. He also has served on Ohio Farm Bureau’s public policy and code committees, is a graduate of Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER leadership development program and is a member of the American Farm Bureau’s Grassroots Outreach team.
An Ohio State University graduate, Videkovich was previously an IT supervisor with the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund. He and his wife have three children.
Videkovich’s election took place during the 104th annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau held Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.