CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health continues to monitor the COVID-19 data and information provided by the state. The situation and the health of the Pickaway County residents is taken seriously.
In order to continue protecting the citizens of the community, PCPH is implementing a COVID-19 enforcement program for businesses to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the Ohio Department of Health Director’s orders.
The program will be implemented as follows:
1. As PCPH received the first complaint of a violation, the business will be contacted and made aware of the rules for businesses.
2. The second complaint will trigger a visit to assess the business. If the complaint is assessed as valid, the business will be issued a “Notice of Violation.”
3. Upon the third complain, another “Notice of Violation” signed by the health commissioner will be issued and the business will receive a fine of not more than $750.
4. The fourth complain may result in a cease and desist closure.
PCPH is provided this authority under ORC 3701.56 stating that health departments can enforce any order that ODH adopts. The program can be implemented under ORC 3701.352, which states, “A violation of R.C 3701.352 is guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree, which can include a fine of not more than $750, or not more than 90 days in jail, or both.”
For more information on the health director’s order, please refer to coronavirus.ohio.gov under Public Orders. If you have any questions or concerns, please call PCPH at 740-477-9667 ext. 236.