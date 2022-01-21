CIRCLEVILLE — There's always something happening here in Pickaway County! The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau is excited for 2022 events, as well as promoting wonderful attractions, restaurants, shops, businesses, and lodging.
Upcoming events
Jan. 23-29 is Pickaway County 4-H Week. Next week, celebrate 4-H!
In 2021, there were 34 active 4-H clubs in Pickaway County with 870 members. Almost 1,000 children participated in 4-H school enrichment programs in their local schools.
Find a club near you by calling 740-474-7534.
Valentine's Day plans?
AMVETS 2256 is hosting a steak dinner and live music on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. It will feature a steak dinner and last from 5-7 p.m. There is a cost per person and reservations are required. To learn more or make a reservation, call and/or prepay at 740-474-3787.
Live music with the Paul Allen Whiskey Ridge Band is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. and is free to the public. The event is to be held at 818 Tarlton Road in Circleville.
Restaurant spotlight
Gibby's Eatery and Sports Bar is a family-owned restaurant located in the heart of Historic Downtown Circleville. Their menu has everything from pizza, to their famous Gibster burger, along with wings, salads, soup and more.
Enjoy a cold beer at Gibby's Eatery and Sports Bar at 126 West Main Street in Circleville
Want your event featured?
Did you know that Pickaway County Visitors Bureau promotes community events for free? Help them fill up our community calendar! Share your events with them via email or send us the information on social media.