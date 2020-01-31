LOGAN — The 2020 Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Course, hosted by Ohio State University Extension, Hocking County and in conjunction with the Hocking Hills Region OCVN, will be offered beginning in April.
The mission of OCVN is to promote awareness and citizen stewardship of Ohio’s natural resources through science-based education and community service.
The course consists of 13 hands-on classes taught at 13 different locations by 13 different experts covering 13 different topics including geology, botany and entomology with instructors whose names you recognize including — Paul Knoop, Jeff Johnson and Pat Quakenbush.
Pickaway County Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists who would be glad to share their experience include Paul Hang, Melanie Shuter, Brenda Johnson, Marcele Bowen, Lynn Huston and Jim Edman.
For information on the course or for an application, contact the host — OSU Extension, Hocking County at 740-385-3222 or email Allen Fawley at fawley.26@osu.edu. but do not delay. Deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 14, 2020.