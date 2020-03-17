Kimber Waddell, an eighth grade student at Logan Elm, had her magazine collage chosen as “best in show” at the Ohio Art Education association exhibitions earlier this month.
As part of her award, Waddell received $500 in art supplies from Sargent Art.
Waddell along with other fellow Logan Elm Students was a state art winner and had other work featured at the 40th Annual Young People’s Art Exhibition sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association. Her work was displayed in the Rhodes Tower in Columbus as part of her entry.