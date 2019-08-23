Alzheimer’s affects a good many Americans and this Saturday local residents can take part in help in combating the disease.
The Walk to End Alzheimers takes place in Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park at 1230 Pontius Road. Forty-two teams are signed up to participate in the fundraiser that since 2014 has raised $299,398.
Registration for the 1.2-mile walk begins at 8 a.m., there is a ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by the walk that starts at 9:30 a.m. And, if you haven’t registered already, you’re welcome to do so the day of the walk.