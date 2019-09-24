COLUMBUS — The 2019 Walk to End Lupus Now® will be held on Oct. 12, at Wolfe Park. This is Columbus’ biggest fundraiser for the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter (LFA, GOC). All proceeds go to help fund research and support programs for the over 60,000 Ohioans living with lupus. Check-in/registration starts at 10 a.m. and walkers depart at 12 p.m.
The Walk to End Lupus Now® gives the opportunity to be a part of the solution to the challenge of ending the devastating effects of lupus. This event is a non-competitive walk intended to rally thousands of people to raise money for the LFA, GOC leading up to an empowering day of hope, support, and passion. There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy as we celebrate our walkers’ hard work in fundraising and those affected by lupus.
When taking part in the Walk to End Lupus Now® event, participants experience the power of the movement to end lupus. Join us in Columbus and unleash the power by raising funds for lupus research, increasing awareness of lupus, and rallying public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who suffer from its brutal impact.
The Lupus Foundation of America is the only national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, while giving caring support to those who are influenced by it. Donations from our Columbus Walk to End Lupus Now® help fund programs of research, education, and advocacy to improve the quality of life for people affected by lupus.
To register to walk, please visit www.lupusgreaterohio.org or call 1(888) NO-LUPUS. Media requests can be made to the LFA, GOC President & CEO, Suzanne Tierney at 440-717-0183.