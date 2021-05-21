LOGAN — Hometown tradition is being kept alive by the Washboard Fest in celebration of the washboard and a new feature starting in 2021 of Olde World Artisans crafts.
This year will be the 20th time the fest has been held since 2000 with only one cancellation due to COVID in 2020. The City of Logan is the home of the last remaining washboard manufacturing company, and the fest initially began to commemorate the history of the washboard and its contribution to music as a percussion instrument.
Free music is still a main feature of the fest with food, arts and crafts vendors, a tractor show, car show and free children’s activities rounding out the schedule.
“We want people to feel as though they are coming home while visiting,” said Sharon Grossman, president of the Washboard Fest. “We have a big sign next to the freeway which bills Logan as Hocking Hills’ hometown. This fest is really of a proud statement of that fact.”
History and tradition is also featured new for this fest in the additional of Olde World Artisans demonstrating their crafts and making one item during the fest for auction on Saturday night. Bill Boone, a member of the planning committee, has spearheaded this new feature. He is a stone carver and is arranging for three other carvers from New Mexico, California and West Virginia to come and make something.
“We’re starting something new this year,” said Boone. “Each day, four stone sculptors and a leather worker will be working on a piece of artwork. Their goal will be to finish each piece by Saturday night. The public can watch and talk to each artisan, then see it evolve into a finished piece over two days. If visitors like it, they can participate in the auction Saturday evening to purchase each piece. In the future, we hope to have more and more artisans participating in this two-day challenge and further brand the fest with the tradition of Olde World crafts. These match perfectly with the washboard.”
Another addition to the fest will be the observance of quiet hours for those with sensory needs. These hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Wheelchair sports return this year as well.
All children’s activities are free and include educational presentations by police, firemen and EMS, as well as naturalists. The fest partners with Hop-N-Hocking to provide bounce houses and other indoor activities at this local business.
The fest is always scheduled for Thursday evening through Saturday night before Father’s Day Sunday. In 2021, it runs from Thursday evening, June 17, to Saturday night, June 19. An evening of gospel music will kick off the festival on Thursday.
Visit the online program at http://www.washboardfest.org/2021-program.