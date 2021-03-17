CIRCLEVILLE — Washington Hill Climbers’ 4-H Club held its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Healthcare Logistics and part Zoom.
Roll call was taken by stating your favorite month of the year. The club discussed officer installation that night. All committees met and broke out into groups for discussion of fair events.
It was discussed that as a service project, the club would be working on making and preparing seven to 10 meals to drop off to the local homeless shelter.
Bethany was working on how that will be funded. Five or six club members will meet at the church and prepare meals there.
The club also made Valentine’s Day cards and prepared a snack for residents and staff at the local nursing homes. They were passed out to Brown Memorial and Circleville Post Acute close to next meeting. The next meeting was held Tuesday, Feb. 9 for officer training and Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for more training.
March
It was discussed of the Hope House service project, March 18, to assemble sample meals, at the Presbyterian Church at 5:30 in Circleville.
The club talked about Quality Assurance training that is required for lactating and market animals.
In addition, the club members talked about new t-shirt designs that were reviewed, but not voted on. Since the club was doing demos, Maraya Neff showed an example of how to make a paper airplane. She also talked about trying to keep the demo short and easy, like three minutes, and to look up and be loud and clear for the audience.
The last thing the club talked about was the project books as they were passed out and members worked on project book activities.
Written and submitted by Washington Hill Climbers’ 4-H Club News Reporter Olivia Arledge.