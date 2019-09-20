CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Plains Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented Darlene Weaver with the DAR’s National Award for Excellence in Community Service.
Weaver has been the director of the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library for 27 years. She writes historical articles for The Circleville Herald and has written several books.
She said her two greatest achievements are raising the money to move the library from the Moore House to its current location in the former Circleville Herald building and reconstructing the 1890 census which took four and a half years.
Through her effort and many volunteers, Pickaway County’s Genealogy Library is in the top 10 in the State.
Those in attendance who spoke about Weaver’s achievements were Circleville City Mayor Don McIlroy, Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart and the Historical Society President David Winner.