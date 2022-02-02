There's always something happening in Pickaway County!
Upcoming events
Paint with your valentine
ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is hosting a paint night for couples on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. There is a cost per person and per couple. Light snacks and soft drinks are to be provided.
Restaurant spotlight
Crosstown Creamery and Diner
Crosstown Creamery and Diner is where you will be welcomed by a familiar, friendly face in a dining room that feels just like home! From sipping morning coffee, taking the team for a victory ice cream, relaxing into a family dinner after a long day's work, or just a day out with friends, Crosstown Creamery is a great place to be!
There is dine-in or carry-out at their outdoor pick-up window. They are open Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. They are located at 90 West Main Street in Tarlton.
Want your event featured?
Did you know that the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau promotes community events for free? Help fill up their community calendar! Share your events with them via email, or send the information on social media.