CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Fair is around the corner, so begin marking your calendar.
Between June 17 and June 24, the fair will offer all sorts of activities from livestock sales to tractor pulls. Don’t forget there’ll be a motorcross, a demolition derby, pee wee hog showmanship, carnival rides, food that smells great and ribbons – lots of ribbons will be awarded to 4-H kids.
Fair’s king and queen will be crowned opening day ceremony on Sunday, June 18.
Fair Board President Von Cremeans is excited about the upcoming fair.
“I always look forward to the fair,” said Cremeans, who has served as president for over five years.
Cremeans said more than 20,000 people attend the annual fair, so planning is essential for success.
“We’re very ready for the fair,” he said. “We start planning during the current fair – what works, what didn’t work and what needs to change. We are excited for people to come and we’ve made some more improvement to fairgrounds.”
“No mud – so you can come out enjoy the day or evening or whole day,” Cremeans said.
Cremeans quickly noted that folks can save money by buying advance tickets. For more information, see a related story on page B2 or go to Pickawaycountyfair.org
Cremeans recalled his youth in 4-H when he showed horses at the Fairfield County Fair. Cremeans said his favorite part about the Pickaway County Fair is “watching the 4-H kids be successful with something they’ve raised and learned about.”
As to being at the fair, Cremeans said, “I like socialization and taking care of things.”
Don’t forget that this is a premier 4-H event!
“Fair is a special time. It is the cumulation of months of hard work by our members and club advisors. I am looking forward to seeing the growth and learning on my 4-H members’ faces,” said Joy Sharp, OSU Extension Educator - 4-H Youth Development.
Senior Fair Board Secretary Tiffany Anderson added, “My favorite thing about the fair is seeing all the kids that have worked so hard with their projects and having fun spending time with their friends.”
Anderson recalls those days when she was involved in 4-H – memories made for a lifetime.
“Memories are definitely made at the fair by meeting new people who become lifelong friends, I know I made a few lifelong friends when I was involved in 4-H years ago,” she said.
Twenty-eight years ago in Ross County, Anderson remembers thinking ahead, planning and winning awards at the fair.
“Yes, I raised my own hogs and cattle along with cooking and sewing projects and won multiple ribbons/awards each year,” she said.
