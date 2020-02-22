WILLIAMSPORT — Two Westfall School District students won awards from the Daughters of the American Revolution this week for essays they had written. Kimber Colahan, a senior in the district, and Allison Copeland, an eighth grade student in the district, each won an award.
Colahan's essay was titled "Chasing Dreams to Lead the Future" and won the DAR Good Citizen's Award and Scholarship Contest which recognizes and rewards students who posses qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.
Copeland won for her essay title "Voyage of the Mayflower." This year marks the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony.