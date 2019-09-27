CIRCLEVILLE — On Aug. 29, 2019 the Westfall FFA chapter traveled to Richards Farms to help the Pickaway County Farm Bureau hold its annual “Farm to Plate Dinner”. The Westfall FFA, along with Logan Elm and Teays Valley chapters were able to help setup, serve dinners to all guests, and teardown.
The purpose of this dinner is to thank all of the local agriculture community members and business representatives that come together for fellowship, and to support the Pickaway agriculture industry.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The Westfall Agricultural Education Department is a satellite program of the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.