CIRCLEVILLE — In early July, four Westfall FFA members attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum along with advisor Megan Moorman. Located in Carroll County, on the banks of Leesville Lake, Camp Muskingum has been offering unique outdoor experiences for FFA members since 1942.
The lake, hillside and forests offer prime opportunities for aquatic and nature studies. FFA Camp Muskingum serves 15,000 individuals annually. Members participated in activities including dances, athletics, speaking contests, chapter challenges, environmental activities, leadership workshops, meeting current and past state officers, boating, fishing, rifle range, overnight camp outs, service projects, and more.
During the camp, Children’s Hospital auction, the chapter donated $583. Children’s Hospital is one of the Ohio FFA Association’s official charities.
The Westfall Agricultural Education Department is a satellite program of the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.