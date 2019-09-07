CIRCLEVILLE — The Westfall FFA Chapter Officers met on August 9 at FFA Camp Muskingum to plan the 2019- 2020 school year. The Chapter Officers and their advisors, Megan Moorman and Rachel Scior, determined the chapter’s plan of activities.
The officers are Jacob Hawkes, president; Justin Schobeloch, vice president; Grace Picklesimer, secretary; Julian Jude and Matt Ruff, treasurers; Kimber Colahan, reporter; Riley Minor, sentinel; Cody Warren, student advisor.
The group brainstormed ideas for activities and worked in smaller groups to make improvements to this year’s activities. The advisors explained how the activities should be selected to maximize the chapter’s goal of submitting a National Chapter Award application.
This year, the chapter is going to be building a greenhouse next to our chapter chicken coop. Among the activities chosen include a dirt drag, leadership night, and farm to plate. There are many other exciting new things planned for the upcoming year. Throughout the day, they planned committees, events, and other dates for the year. The officers enjoyed kayaking, fishing, and became stronger through team building exercises together.
The Westfall Agricultural Education Department is a satellite program of the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.