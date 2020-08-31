COLUMBUS — Westfall is working with Columbus-based digital media company, Livecast365, and their proprietary streaming technology. They pursued their very own dedicated TV network and TV channels to support athletics and education throughout their community.
• Westfall and Livecast365 partner to broadcast sporting events and educational programming to district residents and fans through Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire devices.
• The district’s first TV channel is set to launch with the upcoming football season. It will allow both home and visiting team’s fans, as well as friends and relatives around the country, to tune into Westfall’s events with a digital ticket-based system.
• Westfall District staff, volunteers, and students will run the network operation, and double as unique on-the-job training for students interested in furthering education in media.
Westfall Local School District joined many schools in the race to provide access this fall to their communities. The channel will launch this fall, starting with live and recorded broadcasts of Westfall High School football games.
This is just the start of Westfall’s efforts to bring the school district’s many resources and opportunities directly into the homes and living rooms of district residents. It will also allow other districts, competing against Westfall’s teams, to tune in and watch the games.
Location and accessibility have become obsolete problems. Now, friends and family throughout the county will be able to tune in. No one wants to miss their granddaughters or grandson’s shining moments; with Livecast365, no one will have to. Livecast365 will assist Westfall at a time when attendance will be severely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Not to mention, the school district will have more diverse and unique opportunities to support their advertisers.
The partnership with Livecast365 provides greater control of revenue generating opportunities for clubs, teams and the district itself, well beyond the typical posting of videos to channels such as YouTube, which takes ownership of content and prospective ad revenue.
About Westfall Local School District
The mission of the Westfall Local School District, as the educational hub of the community, is to produce responsible, emotionally and physically healthy students who excel in academics, technology, the arts and graduate career or college ready.