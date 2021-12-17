Together, we make an impact.
A simple pledge of $1 a day allows community members of all means to be part of the impact stories that will continue to allow for PCCF to be the trusted community partner leading impactful change in Pickaway County.
Impact stories
Christmas at Pumpkin Park
PCCF is dedicated to serving our community. The foundation brought a caricature artist to Christmas at Pumpkin Park to give everyone the opportunity to get their caricature drawn. More than 60 families were able to get their picture drawn together and make lasting memories!
PCCF Agricultural Fund
The PCCF Agriculture Fund raises awareness of local commodities and opportunities in our county, and helps educational institutions to prepare students to enter the agricultural workforce. During the 2021 Farm to Plate Dinner, the fund made donations to the FFA Chapters that participated.
Brown bag lunches
The Pickaway County Community Foundation host a brown bag lunch the second Wednesday of each month. This allows for community leaders to gather together and gives them an opportunity to share, collaborate and support one another. PCCF strives to strengthen the nonprofits of Pickaway County to better the quality of life for everyone in the community.
Children’s science museum
The foundation has embarked on establishing a children’s science museum for our community. The committee visited three different children’s museums in Indiana as they were beginning the first stages of explorations. The vision for this facility is quickly progressing forward and has found a home in the space adjacent to the Pickaway County Library.
#WhyIGive365
After you give, please post why you participated in Give365 and include the #WhyIGive365 and tag PCCF. The foundation would love to hear about why you choose to Give365.