CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation in conjunction with the Yamarick Family Fund announces the issuance of a grant in the amount of $6,000 to support the Williamsport and Deercreek EMS toward the purchase of a Lucas device to be used on the squad.
The Lucas device is a machine that provides continuous, non-stop compressions during the treatment of a patient in cardiac arrest. The Lucas device provides non-stop compressions when patients are being moved to backboards, cots and then to trucks when traditional CPR methods may have to be stopped or may become inconsistent while those events are occurring to prepare for transport. The Lucas device will continue to provide compressions from the time it is applied to the patient providing more blood flow to the brain and also providing a for more consistent approach so crews can focus on other life saving measures.
WADES was established in 1980 as a fully volunteer EMS service who now protects approximately 6,000 people living in the Village of Williamsport and the Townships of Deercreek, Monroe, Perry, Jackson, Wayne and Muhlenburg. Covering an area of approximately 100 square miles and operating out of the station in Williamsport, WADES provides emergency medical services, wholly staffed by volunteers. WADES operates two squads and responds 24 hours a day, seven days a week to all 911 calls. WADES has a current roster of 14 EMTs who range from Basic, Intermediate, to Paramedic levels who are all volunteers.
The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) was established in 2001 and provides a vehicle for businesses, organizations, families and individuals to establish local community funds and scholarships or to provide support for a number of charitable funds and organizations central to Pickaway County. The Foundation awards grants, partners with other nonprofit organizations and agencies, and plays an important leadership role in promoting and supporting programs and initiatives that provide opportunities, services, education, art and cultural enhancements, recreational facilities, and sponsored care for residents of the county.
PCCF is a nonprofit public charity and information about how to direct a gift or establish a special fund can be obtained on its website www.yourpccf.org or contacting Executive Director, Jan Shannon at 740-477-6207. Pickaway County residents and friends are invited to follow PCCF on Face Book.