CIRCLEVILLE — For the first time, the Pickaway County Library is offering a winter reading challenge for adults.
Adults are asked to read or listen to books from at least 10 of the 20 prompts in the challenge. Tracking your progress is done on the Beanstack reading app.
Some prompt examples are to read a book written by someone you admire or a book published in the year you were born.
Library staff can assist with finding titles that fit the prompts and with using Beanstack.
The challenge runs from Jan. 15 through March 15 for ages 18 to 118.