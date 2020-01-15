MOUNT VERNON — Ryan Wolfe has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Wolfe, a freshman majoring in Integrated Language Arts Education, has attained the Dean’s List for the Fall time. He is a 2019 graduate of Teays Valley High School, and the son of Kyle and Kellie Wolfe of Ashville.
