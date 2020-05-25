MOUNT VERNON — Ryan D. Wolfe has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Wolfe, a freshman majoring in integrated language arts education, has attained the dean’s list for the Spring time.
He is a 2019 graduate of Teays Valley High School and the son of Kyle and Kellie Wolfe, of Ashville, Ohio.