CIRCLEVILLE — Women on Mission’s of Circleville First Baptist Church mission is to inform and inspire Christians to influence their world for Christ.
Every month, a project is done to help other organizations. This past year, we have helped support the food truck, the Hope House, New Leaf, Shoe Box Ministry to Haiti, Thanksgiving baskets, the Knitting Tree, and other ministry opportunities.
One of our ladies, Esther Hudson, started making hats for the clothing center over 10 years ago. Every year, she gives hats that she made. This year, she has made over 24 hats for the Knitting Tree.
We meet the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1540 North Court Street, Circleville.
Our meetings are open to all women. There is no childcare available. For more information, call the church at 740-474-6074, or visit us at circlevillefbc.org