LAURELVILLE — In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Young’s Family Market and Pharmacy, 15986 state Route 56, Laurelville.

The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required; to schedule an appointment, call 740-593-9127 or 1-800-844-2654.

Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite.

The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project will be available to provide no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments