LAURELVILLE — In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Young’s Family Market and Pharmacy, 15986 state Route 56, Laurelville.
The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required; to schedule an appointment, call 740-593-9127 or 1-800-844-2654.
Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite.
The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project will be available to provide no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.