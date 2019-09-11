McARTHUR — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Parks and Recreation will host an all-women’s introduction to backpacking at Lake Hope State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants will learn to prepare for a successful backpacking trip followed by an eight-mile hike through Lake Hope State Park. Backpackers are advised to bring a bagged lunch, hiking shoes and water. Interested participants should email naturalist Kaylin Callander by Friday, Sept. 20 at kaylin.callander@dnr.state.oh.us to register.
This free event, open to all women, was designed following the success of the annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures program, a weekend program designed to introduce women to new outdoor recreation activities.
